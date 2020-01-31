Senate to Vote on Trump Trial Witnesses With End in Sight

Fox 21 is also streaming the impeachment trial on Facebook.

WASHINGTON- President Donald Trump appears poised for acquittal in his impeachment trial.

Senators are preparing to vote late Friday to reject efforts to call more witnesses and instead start bringing a close to the third such trial in American history.

Democrats’ hopes of prolonging the trial dimmed after a late decision from Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee to oppose calling more witnesses. Another Republican, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, also announces she will vote against more witnesses.

Timing of a final vote on acquittal is still up in the air. But Trump wants it over before next Tuesday’s State of the Union Address.