Third Annual Duluth Cold Front Celebration Kicks Off Tomorrow

This year, the event will be held at Bayfront Festival Park for the first time.

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend is the third annual Duluth Cold Front Celebration.

This year, the event will be held at Bayfront Festival Park for the first time.

Outdoor events include sled rides, a two-mile fun run, a sledding hill and a skating rink.

Organizers say it’s all about celebrating the season.

“We’re down here celebrating winter in Duluth. If you live up here you have to love winter a little bit,” said Megan Lidd, Recreation Specialist.

Admission and parking is free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.