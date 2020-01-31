Two Northland Communities Eligible for New Outdoor Rinks

Hermantown and Duluth are among eight finalists in the Our Ice Outdoor Ice Rink fan vote.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Northland has always been known for its rustic outdoor hockey rinks. Ask any kid, from peewee to squirt, high school to college, and they’ll tell you their time out in the elements helped evolve their love for the sport. Here’s your chance to help bring a pair of rinks to two Northland communities.

Hermantown and Duluth are among eight finalists in the Our Ice Outdoor Ice Rink fan vote. The Minnesota Wild and U.S. Bank have teamed up with EZ Ice to donate two outdoor ice rinks to one lucky Minnesota community. To vote, click here. Voting will be open for the next two weeks.