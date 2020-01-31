UMD Basketball Teams Split Doubleheader with Winona State

The women got the win over the Warriors while the men were stifled on the road.

WINONA, Minn. – Brooke Olson led the way with 20 points and nine rebounds as the UMD women’s basketball team defeated Winona State 72-59 Friday night.

Katie Stark chipped in with 15 points off five three-pointers and Payton Kahl scored 14 of her own to push the Bulldogs record to 13-2 in the NSIC.

The men had a tougher time with the Warriors as they fall 85-57. Drew Blair led the Bulldogs with 15 points.