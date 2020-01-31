UMD Men’s Hockey Hangs On to Top Denver

The Bulldogs snap the Pioneer's unbeaten streak at 10 games, which was the longest active streak in the nation.

DENVER, Colo. – The No. 10 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team scored early and hung on late to get the 3-2 win over No. 4 Denver to snap the Pioneers’ unbeaten streak at 10 games, which was the longest active streak in the nation.

Nick Swaney, Justin Richards and Cole Koepke all scored for the Bulldogs, with all three goals coming on the power play. Hunter Shepard finished with 39 saves.

UMD (14-9-2, 9-4-2 NCHC) and Denver will wrap up the series on Saturday, with puck drop set for 8:07 p.m.