UMD Women’s Hockey Shut Out For First Time This Season in Loss to Minnesota

Maddie Rooney finished with 45 saves as the Bulldogs finished with just 17 shots on goal.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The No. 9 Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team was shut out for the first time in the 2019-20 season, as No. 2 Minnesota was too much in the 5-0 win.

Gophers’ Amy Potomak scored a natural hat trick in the first period, which helped seal the win. Maddie Rooney finished with 45 saves while the Bulldogs had just 17 shots on goal.

UMD fall to 12-9-4 (7-7-3 WCHA) as the team will wrap up the series on Saturday with puck drop set for 4:07 p.m.