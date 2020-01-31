Yellowjackets Women’s Hockey Dominates Lions

Kaleigh Martinson and Jenna Curtis each scored two goals while Maddy Gamst made seven saves in her first career win.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Kaleigh Martinson and Jenna Curtis each scored two goals as the Wisconsin-Superior women’s hockey team picked up a big 6-1 win over Finlandia for its second straight win.

Cassie McClure and Ashley Schintz scored the other two goals for the Yellowjackets while Maddy Gamst made seven saves in her first career win.

UWS (11-5-1, 3-4-0 WIAC) and Finlandia will wrap up the series on Saturday with puck drop set for 2:00 p.m.