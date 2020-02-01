2020 Blizzard Tour Raises More Than $1.3 Million for Fight Against AL

This year, more than 250 snowmobilers traveled hundreds of miles to raise money to support the fight against ALS.

DULUTH, Minn. – The annual Black Woods Blizzard Tour wrapped up on Saturday.

At Cirrus Aircraft, riders and supporters celebrated another successful ride while raising even more money.

Each year in the United States, around 5000 people are diagnosed with ALS for which there is no cure.

The ride gives people a chance to have fun while raising more than $1.3 million to fight the disease.

“I think this ride is great every year because we’re raising money for ALS but this year was kind of special to me because it was absolutely not bumpy at all the snow conditions are awesome it was probably the smoothest ride I’ve had like I said in ten years so it was an awesome ride,” said Doug Jensen, the board of directors, Black Woods Blizzard Tour.

Over the past twenty-one years of the Blizzard Tour they have raised more than 12 million dollars for the cause.