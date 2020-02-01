Cold Front Celebration Officially Kicks Off

Duluthians celebrated the great outdoors at today's festival.

DULUTH, Minn. – With those above average temperature, it was a great day to get outside, and that’s what Duluthians did today at Bayfront Festival Park where Cold Front Duluth has officially kicked off!

Duluthians celebrated the great outdoors at today’s festival. The third annual celebration was an excuse for locals to go outside and enjoy winter for all its worth.

Activities included sledding, kids snow play areas and snow sculptures. Organizers say the event is a way for people to embrace the winter weather.

“This is a really great way to get out, embrace the wonderful winter weather,” said Jessica Peterson, City of Duluth Parks and Recreation Manager. “You know, sometimes it can be a little intimidating to get outside in the winter with little kids.”

The first two years of the Cold Front Festival were held in Canal Park. The event was funded by an Imagine Canal Park Grant, but that ended this year, so organizers moved the festival to Bayfront Park.

Officials say they look forward to expanding the festival at Bayfront in the future, and to adding more recreation activities.