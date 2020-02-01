First Ever Twin Ports Brewfest

DULUTH, Minn. – The first-ever Twin Ports Brewfest was held at the Clyde Malting Building in Duluth.

15 different brewers poured over 60 different beers and ciders at the event. Organizers say Duluth has a rich history of beer that dates back to the last century.

“I’m excited cause it’s the first ever,” said Walt Aplin, Twin Ports Brewfest organizer. “We’ve had a great response, great turnout. People are excited and we’re already looking forward to next year.”

Several brewfests are held around the area, including in Superior and in Hinckley, but organizers tell us, one like this has never been held in Duluth. They expected around a thousand attendees at this year’s festival.