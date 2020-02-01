Greyhounds Boys Hockey Shut Out at Home

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth East boys hockey team missed three games due to the flu going around and has not played since Jan. 21, so the Greyhounds were more than ready to hit the ice on Saturday. But, Elk River would dominate with the 5-0 win.

Konrad Kausch finished with 23 saves for the Greyhounds.

Duluth East (7-10-1) will return to action on Monday hosting section rival Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m.