Hawks Girls Basketball Cruises Past Vikings for Third Straight Win

Hermantown picks up its third straight win to improve to 18-2 overall.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown girls basketball team dominated North Branch on Saturday to get the 71-40 win to pick up its third straight win.

The Hawks (18-2) will be back in action on Monday hosting Virginia with tip-off set for 7:15 p.m.