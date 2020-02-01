Lumberjack Girls Hockey Wins Regular Season Finale; Set Program Record for Most Regular Season Wins

Taylor Nelson and Kiana Bender each scored twice to give Cloquet-Esko-Carlton win number 22 on the season.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls hockey team got off to a slow start but dominated in the second, getting the 6-1 win over Thief River Falls in its regular season finale.

Taylor Nelson and Kiana Bender each scored twice while Jaxie Pogorelc and Ashtyn Schneberger netted a goal each.

The Lumberjacks end the regular season with a 22-3 record, which is the best regular season record in program history. C-E-C now prepares for section playoffs next week.