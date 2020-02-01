Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Issue Discussed by Panel in Cloquet

Saturday, a panel was held at Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College to discuss recent legislative action aimed to stop that trend.

CLOQUET, Minn. – In 2016, nearly 6000 women Indigenous women were murdered or went missing in the United States.

Saturday, a panel was held at Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College to discuss recent legislative action aimed to stop that trend.

In 2019 a bill was passed in Minnesota creating a task force studying the problem in the state.

The brainstorming session today allowed women to speak up about how their families and communities have been impacted by the prevalent issue.

“Women’s rights are human rights and if your legislator is not supporting legislation that really supports human rights then you need to talk to them you need to hold them accountable and make sure that they are meeting the needs of the entire community,” said Minnesota State Representative for District 41B Mary Kunesh-Podein.

The Fifth Annual Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s Memorial March is coming up in Duluth on February 14th.