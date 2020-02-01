Saints Men’s Hockey Swept By Green Knights

Tyler Hinterser scored the lone goal for St. Scholastica just three minutes into the first.

DULUTH, Minn. – For the second night in a row, the St. Scholastica men’s hockey team got off to a fast start but was unable to hang on, as St. Norbert got the 5-1 win on Saturday to sweep the weekend series.

Tyler Hinterser scored the lone goal for the Saints just three minutes into the first, but the Green Knights scored five unanswered to get the win, including three goals in the third. Jack Branby finished with 27 saves on the night.

St. Scholastica (5-16-1, 3-14-1 NCHA) will return to action on Thursday to host Finlandia, with puck drop set for 4:00 p.m.