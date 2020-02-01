UMD Men’s Hockey Sweeps Denver to Claim Second Place in NCHC Standings

Nick Swaney scored two goals as the Bulldogs pick up all six NCHC points on the weekend to take sole possession of second place in the conference standings.

DENVER, Colo. – The No. 10 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team took care of business in Colorado, getting the 4-1 win over No. 4 Denver on Saturday night to sweep a crucial NCHC series.

The game was scoreless after one before the Bulldogs broke through in the second and scored two goals late in the third. Nick Swaney finished with two goals while Jackson Cates and Cole Koepke each netted a goal and Scott Perunovich finished with three assists. Hunter Shepard finished with 24 saves. After scoring all three goals on Friday night on the power play, the Bulldogs scored just one power play goal on Saturday (Swaney’s second goal of the night).

This is the first time that the Bulldogs have swept the Pioneers in Denver since Jan. 9-10 2004. UMD claims second place in the NCHC standings after claiming all six points this series.

The Bulldogs (15-9-2, 10-5-2 NCHC) will be back home next weekend host Omaha. Puck drop on Friday and Saturday is set for 7:07 p.m.