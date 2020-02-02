Hundreds Watch Super Bowl LIV at Grandma’s Sports Garden

Most at the party were not fans of the Chiefs or 49ers but that did not stop anyone from enjoying the big game along with roughly 100 million others.

DULUTH, Minn. – The annual KQDS Radio Big Game Super Bowl Party at Grandma’s Sports Garden brought out hundreds of football fans to enjoy the game.

KQDS Radio has been hosting the evening at the Sports Garden for 15 years now and many look forward to the event.

“We’ve had a really good time we waited in line about three hours to come in and get a fun table so my first time here so it’s been really positive,” said Pamela Gilhousen, who was rooting for the Chiefs.

“I love football grew up with football straight up from Dallas, Texas we played football all the time and came to Minnesota and we love it ever since we’ll never stop watching football,” said Caleb Wooley who is a Cowboys fan.

For many, the last football game of the season is not about winning or losing but just about having fun being with others.

“It’s the Super Bowl we are just here to celebrate like anybody is ever during the Super Bowl game. Come on have fun good food good friends why not,” said Travis Olsen and Michael Schraut, both Vikings fans.

One woman even got a free ticket from her employer to attend the watch party to be there with her friends and family.

“I gotta go out because it’s the Northern way you can’t not go out and enjoy with wings and some free beer,” said Samatha Bangs, who was supporting the Chiefs.

Football is often a way of life for Northlanders so watching the Super Bowl is a must.

“Since I was 9 years old the Packers won Super Bowl I and II I’ve always watched the Super Bowl every year I would never miss it for anything,” said Mark Orville, a Packers fan.

This year the Super Bowl was played in Miami, while next year Super Bowl LV will be in Tampa.