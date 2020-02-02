Section 7A Girls Hockey Playoff Bracket Released

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Proctor/Hermantown, Duluth Marshall and Hibbing/Chisholm are the top four seeds in section 7A.

DULUTH, Minn. – The regular season is in the books for most high school girls hockey teams and now it’s win or go home, as the road to the Xcel Energy Center starts this week. On Sunday, many brackets and seedings were released, including for section 7A.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton is the number 1 seed after finishing the regular season with a 22-3 record, which is the best regular season record in program history. The Lumberjacks will host eight seed International Falls in the first round.

The defending section champions Proctor/Hermantown is the two seed and will host seven seed Silver Bay.

Duluth Marshall, who reached the section finals last year and lost to the Mirage, is the three seed this season and will host sixth seed Eveleth-Gilbert Area. Rounding out the bracket is fourth seed Hibbing/Chisholm who will host fifth seed Moose Lake Area.

All first round games will be played on Tuesday with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. To view the full bracket, click here.