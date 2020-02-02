Some Liquor Stores Saw More Business Ahead of Super Bowl LIV

The Shanty Bottle Shop in East Hillside bought more beer ahead of time as opposed to holidays like Valentine's Day when they stock up on champagne.

DULUTH, Minn. – Sunday afternoon, Northlanders were busy stocking up for the Super Bowl and liquor stores were bracing for more customers than usual who wanted to stock up on their favorite drinks before the big game.

“You know it’s kind of like every holiday that we have where you have the preppers and then you have the procrastinators. So this morning when we opened when we have a big rush and then it died off and then probably 4:30 5:00 we’ll get slammed again and that’ll be it,” said Lane Prekker, who does customer service at the Shanty Bottle Shop.

The Shanty recently got new ownership and they say they have worked to put more focus on local alcohol.

They say that Michelob Golden Light was the top seller on Super Bowl Sunday.