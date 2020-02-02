Sweaters to Mittens Event Launched in Duluth

People came together at the Duluth Folk School in Lincoln Park to recycle and upcycle clothes and transform them into mittens.

DULUTH, Minn. – Putting together mittens, from beginning to end.

“The folk school offers a lot of classes, and for all ages and for all types of interests. It’s just become my favorite place,” said Sue McDonald, teacher for the sweaters and mittens class.

Some of those classes include how to build an Appalachian egg basket, and your own foraged tea class.