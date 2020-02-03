5th Annual Mobile Book Fair Kicks Off

DULUTH, Minn. – Read, read, read…that’s what organizers of the mobile book fair are encouraging young people to do.

The 5th annual event at the Gary New Duluth Recreation Center today showcases books ranging from sports books to graphic novels. Classes from Stowe Elementary School rotated in and out of the event where they got to pick out two new books and two gently used books for free.

Volunteers of the event say reading is essential to any learner.

“It’s the core of their learning, you know,” said Barb Rodberg, volunteer at the Mobile Book Fair. “Any struggling reader is gonna have a little more trouble with their homework and any of their schoolwork, and just learning in general. The more that students read of course, the easier it is for them to learn.”

The event, which will also be held tomorrow, is sponsored by Barnes and Noble. There are about a thousand books at the event.