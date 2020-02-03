Apply Now! Chester Creek Concert Series Seeks Local Musicians

DULUTH, Minn. – Many Northlanders are dreaming of warm weather, green grass, and live music in the park.

Registration is now open, inviting local musicians to apply to be part of the 38th annual Chester Creek Concert Series.

The application process is open until Friday, February 21 at 4:00 p.m.

Interested musicians are encouraged to submit an audio or video sample as a part of their online application.

A selection committee will finalize their selections by the end of March and will contact those selected to confirm dates in the lineup by the middle of April.

The Chester Creek Concert Series takes place every Tuesday evening during the summer months, beginning on June 9.

Click here to apply today.