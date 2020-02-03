Duluth Polar Bear Plunge is Feb. 15 on Park Point

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Polar Bear Plunge is Feb. 15 with a new plunge location at the end of Park Point across from the Beach House.

The plunge has typically been held behind Endion Station in Canal Park, but construction of the Lakewalk got in the way this year.

Pre-plunge check in is on Friday, Feb. 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandma’s Sports Garden.

Day-of plunge check in is Saturday, Feb. 15 from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Sports Garden. There will be raffles, a buffet and entertainment before and after the plunge.

Buses will be available at the Sports Garden to take plungers and spectators to the plunge location on Park Point.

The plunge starts at 2 p.m.

For more information, click here.

To donate to the FOX 21 plungers, click here.