Dunkaroos Are Making a Comeback
DULUTH, Minn. – The popular 90’s snack Dunkaroos are making a comeback.
According to a recent Twitter post on the Dunkaroos page, the sweet treat is “Definitely coming back. Summer 2020.”
???? Definitely coming back. Summer 2020. ???? pic.twitter.com/PcTswQ2TRy
— Dunkaroos (@Dunkaroos) February 3, 2020
The Star Tribune reported that General Mills stopped selling Dunkaroos in the U.S. back in 2012 but has recently started re-launching old classic favorites including French Toast Crunch and Classic Trix.
According to reports, General Mills will only be launching the vanilla cookies and vanilla frosting with sprinkles this summer.