DULUTH, Minn. – The popular 90’s snack Dunkaroos are making a comeback.

According to a recent Twitter post on the Dunkaroos page, the sweet treat is “Definitely coming back. Summer 2020.”

The Star Tribune reported that General Mills stopped selling Dunkaroos in the U.S. back in 2012 but has recently started re-launching old classic favorites including French Toast Crunch and Classic Trix.

According to reports, General Mills will only be launching the vanilla cookies and vanilla frosting with sprinkles this summer.