Greyhounds Boys Hockey Blank Lumberjacks at Home

Charlie Erickson finished with two goals while Konrad Kausch finished with 27 saves as Duluth East picked up its first win in over a month.

DULUTH, Minn. – Team captain Charlie Erickson finished with two goals on the night as the Duluth East boys hockey team pulled off a mild upset over rivals Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 5-0 Monday night at the Duluth Heritage Center.

Jack Fellman, Josh Locker and Cole Christian also scored for the Greyhounds, who got their first win in over a month. Senior goalie Konrad Kausch was in net for the 27-save shutout. Greyhounds improve to 8-10-1 on the season as they get set to host Brainerd in a make-up game on Wednesday.

Lumberjacks fall to 12-10-1 and will look to bounce back Saturday night at home against White Bear Lake.