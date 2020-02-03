Locals Take Advantage of the Warm Weather in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluthians were treated to some out of the ordinary warm weather in the first weekend of February.

The lakewalk and Canal Park were bustling with many people out for a jog or walking their dogs.

Temperatures in Duluth hit a high of 39 degrees, and the sun was shining after days of gray clouds. Minnesotans know weather like this can be short-lived, so they got outside to enjoy it.

“I get outside every day, but today’s a lovely day,” said Chris Johnson, resident of Duluth, while walking his dog.

“Any chance you can get, I try to get out,” said Deanna Nelson, another resident of Duluth. “It just feels good to fill your lungs with fresh air, yeah, especially today with the sun. You know, I couldn’t let that go by.” Nelson spent a portion of her day running outside by the lakewalk.

“On days like today, it’s special because the sun’s shining, it’s warm. You don’t have to wear as much clothes and I feel like it’s kind of a gift in the middle of winter,” said Shanna Skidmore, another resident of Duluth. Skidmore took advantage of the warm weather by walking her dog.

This time last year, temperatures were about five times lower than the current temperatures. The warm weather is not expected to continue. However, no unseasonably crazy cold is anticipated.