Prep Girls Basketball: Cardinals Snap Rails’ Win Streak; Hawks Win Nail-Biter Against Blue Devils

The Cromwell-Wright and Hermantown girls basketball teams each picked up narrow home wins.

CROMWELL, Minn. – Senior guard Taya Hakamaki led the way with 32 points as the Cromwell-Wright girls basketball team knocked off Proctor 61-56 on Monday night.

The Cardinals would end the game on an 18-5 run to snap the Rails’ 13-game win streak. Cromwell-Wright improves to 17-2 on the season as they get set for a big match-up Saturday against section rivals Mountain Iron-Buhl. The Rails fall to 18-2 as they will take on Ashland on Thursday night.

In other prep girls basketball action, Hermantown got the narrow win at home over Virginia 52-49 as they push their record to 19-2.