‘St. Luke’s Eye Care’ Opens New Location In Medical Arts Building

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s Eye Care in Duluth is now open in a new location in the Medical Arts Building.

The clinic is now on the second floor after being up on the eighth floor for more than 40 years.

The change comes as the clinic nearly doubled in size and updated equipment to some of the newest technology.

“Just upgrading for that reason alone to fulfill patient demands both quantity wise and function wise is a huge, huge benefit,” said Kevin Mueller, an optometrist at St. Luke’s.

St. Luke’s also has eye care facilities in Hermantown, Hibbing and Superior.