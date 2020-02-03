Superior Branch of Children’s Dyslexia Center to Host Fundraising Event

Steppin' Up For Dyslexia is Happening Friday, February 7, 2020

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Children’s Dyslexia Center of Upper Wisconsin, Superior Campus is hosting the 1st annual Steppin’ Up for Dyslexia fundraiser to celebrate its first year of service to local youth.

It’s happening Friday, February 7 at the Historic Masonic Acacia-Itasca Masonic Lodge 3117 North 21st Street in Superior.

Doors open a 6:00 p.m. Guests will enjoy an evening of fun including a dinner, free wine and beer, large auction items, packages, silent auctions baskets, raffle items and many select prizes from the entertaining games placed throughout the event.

The money raised will support the free after-school tutoring program dedicated to helping local dyslexic children to learn to read, write, and spell.

“We so excited to be celebrating our first year in service and take pride in the fact that our clinical model incorporates the latest scientific research in the field of reading and spelling education, and dyslexia and dyslexia remediation,” said Dr. Tammy Tillotson, CDCUW Director.

Dyslexia is an inheritable neurological condition that affects language acquisition, processing and decoding.

According to recent research, up to 20 percent of the U.S. population has learning disorders, and 80 percent of these people have varying degrees of reading disorders that qualify as dyslexia.

“It is our hope that guests will return to the ‘Steppin Up for Dyslexia’ fundraiser because they have fallen in love with this wonderful mission and the positive change it has made in both the local students’ lives and their families lives as well,” said Kristin Sosalla, a parent of the first graduating class of the Eau Claire Center.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, and can be purchased by contacting the Children’s Dyslexia Center at (715) 598-4986 or online by clicking here.

The Children’s Dyslexia Center of Upper WI was begun by the Scottish Rite Masons in 2011 and offers free remedial tutoring to children ages 6 – 18 who suffer from dyslexia.

After-school tutoring is offered on a first-come, first-serve basis to all children regardless of economic, ethnic and religious background or Masonic affiliation.

Since its start, the Children’s Dyslexia Center of Upper WI has given over one hundred children with dyslexia the chance to learn and reach their full potential since 2011.