Two Northland Communities In Mix To Win Outdoor Ice Rink

DULUTH, Minn. – Two Northland communities could win a new outdoor rink with the “Our Ice Outdoor Ice Rink” competition.

Both Hermantown and Duluth have a rich hockey heritage and now, the two cities are in the mix with six other cities in Minnesota to receive a new hockey rink.

The Minnesota Wild and U.S Bank have teamed up with E-Z sports to donate a hockey rink to one lucky community.

Rink Directors say, the need for a new rink is great in Duluth and winning the competition would give people in the area easier access to skate.

“It’d do a lot for the hockey community but also for the community. Take the hockey factor out of it. It would replace the rink here that’s sitting behind us- our public rink- and it would give people who aren’t part of the association to come and skate at any given time of the week,” Duluth Heights Rink Director, Zak Radzak says.

The voting lasts until February 15th.

If you would like to vote click here: Our Ice Outdoor Ice Rink