UMD’s Hunter Shepard Named to Mike Richter Award Watch List

The Grand Rapids alum was a finalist for the award last season, finishing in the top five of voting.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD goalie Hunter Shepard has been named to the watch list for the 2020 Mike Richter Award, which is given to the most outstanding goalie in Division I men’s hockey.

The senior netminder has been in between the pipes for all 26 games so far this season, posting a 2.31 goals against average and a 0.913 save percentage. Last weekend, Shepard broke the NCAA Division I record for consecutive starts by a goalie. The Grand Rapids alum was a finalist for the award last season, finishing in the top five of voting.