UW-Superior Blood Drive Brings Superior Law Enforcement Agencies Together

The American Red Cross, UW-Superior and Local Law Enforcement Agencies Partnered to Host the "Battle of the Badges" Blood Drive.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – On Monday, the American red cross partnered with UW-Superior and local law enforcement agencies to host the “Battle of the Badges” blood drive.

Everyone who donates can vote between the superior fire department and police department to decide their favorite area law enforcement agency.

Organizers say the goal is to try and get more people to donate at a time when there is a critical need for blood.

“Just help expand our reach and create better partnerships with our community and to get more people on campus,” UW-Superior Community Engagement Director, Carly Burson says.

As extra motivation, the department who gets the most votes wins donuts for their squad.