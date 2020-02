Warmer Air Temporarily Closes Bayfront Park Skating Rink

DULUTH, Minn. — With temperatures around 40 degrees on Sunday, the city of Duluth closed the ice skating rink at Bayfront Park.

Puddles of water could be seen on the ice on Sunday.

The rink will reopen later in the week after colder air moves in and the rink freezes over, according to city officials.

The public is being asked to stay off of the ice until it is reopened to avoid damaging the ice conditions.