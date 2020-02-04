City Asks Residents To Remove Snow And Ice Blocking Gas Meters

DULUTH, Minn. – Now that there is a break from a significant snowstorm, the City of Duluth is asking residents to remove snow and ice blocking their gas meters and exhaust vents used for furnaces or dryers.

The extra snow from this year has caused damage to meters and forced other equipment to not function properly because of the lack of ventilation.

Due to a recent increase in snow and ice-related issues the city hopes this reminder will help avoid any future problems for residents.

“It has caused some inside issues. Some unplanned outages and some homes have had carbon monoxide in them,” said Jamey Reno, customer service coordinator for the City of Duluth.

When clearing snow or ice the city recommends the use of small hand tools to prevent any damage to the gas meters.

If you smell gas in your home it is recommended to contact the City of Duluth’s Comfort Systems hotline at 218-730-4100.