Community Leaders Meet With State Politicians Ahead Of Legislative Session

DULUTH, Minn. – State-elected officials and local leaders came together, at the CHUM food shelf in Duluth, for a legislature send-off to discuss the needs and issues impacting the community.

Clergy and community organization directors were among those at the table with state leaders hoping to come up with longterm solutions.

The legislature send-off has been happening for several years.

One of the main goals is to build a closer relationship with politicians.

The Director of the Damiano Center, one of CHUM’s partnering organizations says this meeting expands the personal connection between state leaders and community issues.

“It’s always been an opportunity to be able to have their voices heard and have them heard in a really meaningful way that allows politicians to be able to put a face with a story and a name,” said Seth Currier.

One of the top priorities discussed during this annual send-off was the need for affordable housing for the homeless community which CHUM serves.

Last month, Governor Walz proposed nearly $300 million to address the shortage of housing.

But state leaders can agree that the lines of communication should remain open to continue to help minimize this issue.

“We don’t do this work alone. This is the community,” said State Representative Liz Olson. “CHUM is part of the community. It’s not just about them advocating to us, but it’s all about how we can work together to be part of the solution.”

Another big issue on the agenda is the need for funding for the infrastructure of CHUM’s shelter.

The shelter was originally built to hold only 40 people, but the need has really increased.

CHUM’s shelter now serves nearly 100 people on a daily basis.

The regular legislative session is slated to begin next Tuesday.