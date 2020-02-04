Competition at UMD Encourages Students’ Interest in Math

DULUTH, Minn.-Middle school students from across the region were at UMD today to test their math skills during a unique competition.

The event was set up through the Professional Engineers Society to encourage middle school students to take an interest in the STEM fields. Organizers say they hope these competitions give kids a greater understanding of these areas.

“They’re being acknowledged for their skills,” said Greg Stoewer, Master of Ceremonies for the Professional Engineers Society. “Some kids are just unbelievable. It’s a good challenge for them to express themselves.”

Eleven schools were in attendance ranging from the North Shore, Iron Range, and further south to Willow River.