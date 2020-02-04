Duluth Mayor Emily Larson Attends State of the Union with Sen. Tina Smith

Larson calls it an opportunity to discuss Duluth issues with national officials

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Duluth Mayor Emily Larson attended the 2020 State of the Union as the guest of U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (DFL-Minnesota).

Larson told us before the President’s speech she thinks this is a great opportunity for her to talk with national officials about issues that are important to Duluth.

“We’re talking about the St. Louis River corridor, we’re talking about the sea wall restoration project, we’re talking about a number of different issues from which we really seek and have federal support and I really feel like we have that with Senator Smith,” said Larson.

Sen. Smith said she chose Larson as her guest because she values her leadership on issues like healthcare and housing.

The senator says mayors like Larson have a knack for getting things done, because their focus is on “hard work” and not on “political noise” like often happens in Washington.

“I think towns like Duluth are the engines of our economic opportunity for people. Hospitals, healthcare, educational systems, the economic opportunities that are in Duluth. I’m happy to shine a light on all of the good things that are happening in Duluth and how we can even learn from Duluth’s experience,” said Sen. Smith.

Both lawmakers hope congress can work with President Trump on issues that impact the daily lives of Minnesotans, like lowering the costs of healthcare and prescription drugs.

Larson told us spending time with Smith in-person is much more effective than an email or phone call.

She’s optimistic her trip to the State of the Union will help bring Duluth issues to light in Washington.