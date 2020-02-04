Local Impacts of Iowa Caucus

What does the Iowa Caucus mean for locals in the Northland?

SUPERIOR, Wis. – What does the Iowa caucus mean for locals in the Northland?

We talked with one political expert who says that even though the caucus was only in Iowa, it has a large effect across the country as it could help shape results in other states.

“They have such an impact and such an influence on the rest of the primary elections as they proceed and they can really shape candidates’ campaigns moving forward,” said Alisa Von Hagel, Associate Professor of Political Science.

The expert went on to say the Iowa caucus creates a lot of momentum for the candidates as they move on in the primary elections.