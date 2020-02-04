Music, Bingo Collide in Superior to Support ‘Siggy’s Musical Garden’

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The daubers were out and the music was flowing at the Spirit Room in Superior for a “Musical Bingo” fundraiser.

It was all to support Siggy’s Musical Garden Incorporated.

The non-profit creates outreach programs that connect local musicians, like Similiar Dogs who played at the Bingo event, with elder care facilities, youth programs and community events.

Siggy’s Musical Garden was named after Superior resident Sigrid Johnson who loved local musicians.

Siggy’s granddaughter says Similiar Dogs would sing at Siggy’s bedside during her final days of life at age 97. And it was that comfort in her elder care facility that sparked the idea for the non-profit.

FOX 21’s Dan Hanger helped MC the fundraiser.

Money raised will also help Superior Porchfest Aug. 15 when dozens of musical acts perform on neighborhood porches around Fairlawn Mansion from noon until 6 p.m.