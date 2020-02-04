New Partnership Between LSC and Southwest Minnesota State University

Starting in the fall of 2020, LSC and Southwest Minnesota State University will offer a joint partnership where students will be able to attain Bachelor's degrees on LSC's campus.

DULUTH, Minn. – For two schools in Minnesota, it’s all about collaboration. Lake Superior College and Southwest Minnesota State University have announced a new partnership that gives students more opportunities to reach for their dreams.

Basically, students will be given the opportunity to take classes through Southwest Minnesota State University after earning a two-year degree from LSC. Courses will be available on-campus, online or a combination of the two, otherwise known as hybrid.

Presidents from both schools signed an agreement earlier today at LSC’s campus. IT’s all about making university courses available for students.

“What a university can do is an associate’s degree, a bachelor’s degree, all the way through graduate school,” said Patricia Rogers, President of Lake Superior College. “So we really do love to be partnered as a community college, we love to be partnered with our university colleagues.”

Officials say the program gives students more access to opportunities and to an affordable education within the Minnesota state system.

“We are very focused on student success and we ant both student success and access to higher education,” said Kumara Jayasuriya, President of Southwest Minnesota State University.

This is the first partnership between the two schools, and give students a chance to take on additional college credits and courses while at Lake Superior College.

The new partnership means three new bachelor’s degrees including programs in community psychology and health promotion, agriculture solutions and marketing. A similar program already exists for nursing.