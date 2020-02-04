Poocher Pet Shuttle Looking For Customers

DULUTH, Minn.– There’s a local business in Duluth making sure your pet gets to the vet.

Poocher Pet Shuttle opened for business in November and has been picking up pets around the Twin Ports taking them to and from their appointments. They will now even pick up and deliver dog food upon request.

While work has been slow lately, owner Gerald Osgan says his service has received praise and hopes more people can see what his business is all about.

“Everyone I interacted with needed the service and really loved the service and praised it and says ‘Please don’t shut down, we need this in the Twin Ports.’ They really liked the idea,” said Osgan.

For more information about Poocher Pet Shuttle, check out their website here.