Prep Basketball: Spartans, Greyhounds Split Doubleheader

Superior would win the girls game, while Duluth East came out on top in the boys contest.

SUPERIOR, Minn. – Kaileigh Miller led all scorers with 21 points as the Superior girls basketball team hang on for the home win over Duluth East 46-41 Tuesday night.

Shay Callaway would score 17 for the Greyhounds, but it wouldn’t be enough as Duluth East falls to 9-11 on the season.

In the boys game, Noah Winesett paced his team with 19 points, while Noah Paulson and Mattie Thompson combined for 31 to help Duluth East get the road win over Superior 75-62.

Joey Barker and Kaden Kimmes each had 19 points for the Spartans in the losing effort.