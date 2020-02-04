Prep Girls Hockey: Lumberjacks, Mirage, Hilltoppers Advance to Section Semi-Finals

CEC, Proctor/Hermantown and Duluth Marshall opened the section playoffs with home wins.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls hockey team would put up 75 shots as they open the section playoffs with a 3-0 win over International Falls Tuesday night at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

They move on to face Hibbing/Chisholm, who needed three overtimes to take down Moose Lake Area.

In the bottom half of the bracket, Michaela Phinney scored twice as Proctor/Hermantown finished with nine different goal-scorers to beat North Shore 10-1. The Mirage will face Duluth Marshall who blanked Eveleth-Gilbert 6-0 at home.

Both games will take place Saturday at the St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center. The Lumberjacks-Bluejackets game will take place at 4 p.m. and the Mirage-Hilltoppers game will be shortly after.