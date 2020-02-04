Ready, Set, Ride! Winter Bike Week Kicks Off in Twin Ports

Zeitgeist Hosts the Annual Winter Bike Week to Encourage People Powered Modes of Transportation Year-Round

DULUTH, Minn. – Many Northlanders find themselves cooped up throughout the winter months, but one local organization is looking to promote activity with people powered modes of transportation year-round.

Zeitgeist is proud to present the annual Winter Bike Week February 5 – 15.

Currently, Zeitgeist’s active transportation coordinator, Shawna Mullen, is in Joensuu, Finland for the 8th Annual Winter Cycling Congress where she will be presenting on leveraging media and existing events to promote more winter biking.

The conference coincides with the beginning of Zeitgeist’s Winter Bike Week.

The event includes ten days of partnerships and programming aimed at getting community members out on their bikes.

Winter Bike Week is a celebration of winter biking in all its forms, whether for fun and recreation or transportation and commuting.

Events scheduled consist of community events, family-friendly group rides, and educational workshops to demonstrate that winter biking can be fun, practical, and accessible to most people in our community.

Zeitgeist hopes to encourage everyone to embrace the beauty of winter by offering just one more way to enjoy it.

“With the common misconception that you can only bike in Duluth for 3 months a year, Winter Bike Week brings attention to the fact that people often use bikes in winter for transportation and recreation,” said Mullen.

Winter Bike Week Events:

• February 5, all day: Bike & Walk to School Day

• February 6, 5:30 p.m.: Thursday Night Fatbike Ride

• February 8, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.: Group Ride & Barbecue

• February 9, 12:30 p.m.: Sunday Fatbike Ride

• February 11, 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.: Tuesday Night Ladies Ride

• February 12, 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.: Winter Bike Commuting 101

• February 13, 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.: Draft: Duluth/Superior

• February 13, 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.: Paint Night – A Wintry Bike Scene

• February 14, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.: International Bike to Work Day

• February 15, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Bikes & Bites Tour

Click here for more information about Winter Bike Week.