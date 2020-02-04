Tortoise And Hare Footware To Add Second Location

DULUTH, Minn– A West Duluth business is planning on adding a second store downtown.

Tortoise and Hare Footwear has announced they are opening a second location along the 300 block East Superior Street. They will have some of the modern equipment featured in their original store but will be smaller than the current location.

The business says the new store will be different and appeal to a new group of customers, especially those close by.

“It’ll have a lot of our best products that we have here,” said co-owner Jim Stukel. “We do a lot with staff at Essentia and St. Luke’s so we want to continue that.”

Tortoise and Hare Footwear is expecting to open sometime in April and will be managed by Jim’s son Andy Stukel.