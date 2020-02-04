UWS Women’s Hockey Knock Off CSS, Sweep Bridge Battle Series

All of the scoring took place in the second period as the Yellowjackets topped the Saints.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Kaylee Wood, Amber Heidenreich and Kaleigh Martinson each would light the lamp as the UWS women’s hockey team defeated CSS 3-1 Tuesday night at Wessman Arena.

The Yellowjackets outshot the Saints 40-13 as they improve to 13-5-1 on the season and extend their win streak to four straight games. They’ll host UW-River Falls on Saturday.

The Saints fall to 8-8-3 as they will look to bounce back at home this weekend when they host Finlandia.