Whole Food’s Co-op Raises Over $11,000 For Life House

The Whole Foods Co-op has been able to raise a quarter-million dollars for local organizations.

DULUTH, Minn. – The generosity from customers at both Whole Foods Co-op locations in Duluth has helped raise more than $11,000 for the local organization Life House.

On Tuesday, at the Denfeld Location, Co-op staff presented the large check to representatives from Life House.

For the whole month of January, Co-op customers have been rounding up the cost of their purchases to the nearest dollar to help raise the funds.

Annually Life House serves over 12,000 meals to at-risk and homeless youth.

The organization says the funds will only continue to help them address the issue of youth in the community facing food insecurities.

“It really makes a difference. It might seem like a few cents. It really does add up in the long run,” said Community Engagement Director Margie Nelson. “This is a big donation in our world. Your coins are really making a difference for the youth.

So far, through the GIVE Round-Up Program, the Whole Foods Co-op has been able to raise a quarter-million dollars for local organizations.

This month the Co-op is raising money for The Men As Peacemakers’ Girl Restorative Program, which promotes the self-empowerment of young minority girls in Duluth.