Burger Competition at Proctor High School

Culinary students at Proctor High School grabbed their spatulas to compete for the title of making the best signature burger today.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Culinary students at Proctor High School grabbed their spatulas to compete for the title of making the best signature burger today.

Students battled for the best burger to be featured on the menu of Canal Park Brewing Company.

It’s not the first time students participated in a food competition.

In the past, they’ve competed to create the best appetizer for G.B. Schneider.

One teacher we spoke with said he’s excited to have his students learn more through cooking, even when their recipes don’t turn out as expected.

“It’s really exciting. I think the hardest thing is to not step in for them because in cooking we always say we learn from our failures,” said John Martin, the Culinary Arts Instructor at Proctor High School.

Student Stephanie Rabbers was the winning chef with her salmon burger, which will soon be featured on the menu for two weeks. She also won a 25 dollar gift card from Canal Park Brewing Company.