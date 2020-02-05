CSS Basketball Teams Sweep Doubleheader Against Northland College

DULUTH, Minn. – It was a good night to be a Saint as both St. Scholastica basketball teams earned home wins over Northland College Wednesday night at the Reif Gym.

In the men’s game, Nick Carlson led the way with 23 points as the Saints ran past the Lumberjacks 78-53 to improve to 8-4 in the UMAC.

And in the women’s game, Kaylee Kennedy and Morgan Anderson each scored 22 points as CSS dumped Northland College 76-59 to break even in conference play at 6-6.