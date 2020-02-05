Denfeld Celebrates National Signing Day with Four Student-Athletes

DULUTH, Minn. – National Signing Day came to Denfeld High School Wednesday afternoon as four student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent.

Grant Steger and Nico Roberts will continue their football careers at the collegiate level and won’t be going too far as Steger has signed with CSS while Roberts is heading to Mesabi East Community College.

“I don’t have to really worry about getting hungry. I can always got to Mom’s for warm bed and food. I got my dad too,” said Steger.

“With family and friends, it’s kind of hard to find that support system somewhere else. So with them here, it’s going to be easier,” Roberts said.

And as for Elena Davidson and Jayden Erie, they’ll be going a bit farther as Davidson will play soccer at Queens University of Charlotte, while Erie will take his lacrosse talents to Illinois Wesleyan.

“I have family in North Carolina and so I really want to be closer to my cousins. They’re both around my age. And then I want to go to a small school and play soccer and have warm weather so that was also some big factors,” said Davidson.

“I’ve known for a long time that I want to kind of get away from Minnesota so I think this is a great distance for me. It’s like an eight or nine hour drive. I’m still pretty far away from my home, but it’s also feasible to drive back and forth,” Erie said.